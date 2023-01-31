A Star Wars: Yoda #3 Micro-Review – Yoda Out Yonder

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Yoda #3
AUTHOR: Cavan Scott
ARTISTS: Nico Leon, Dono Sanchez-Almara (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.
RELEASED: January 25, 2023

The book’s inaugural story wraps up here. I  haven’t necessarily been enthralled with the story up to this point. But Scott, Leon, and their crew stuck the landing with this story about a conflict between two alien races, and an ending that feels true to what the Jedi Order fight for. This is the strongest Star Wars: Yoda has been yet.

Leon and Sanchez-Almara’s renderings of Yoda really stood out to me this month. They may have a better handle on the character than any team I’ve seen recently.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

