AN MMPR/TMNT II #2 Micro-Review – The Witch in Leather

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #2

AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“Ranger X” is the name of Rita Repulsa’s new brainwashed Power Ranger. That’s a cool name for a Ranger…

Between this book and the storyline in the MMPR ongoing right now, there seems to be an impetus to put Rita in tight leather outfits. What’s the deal with that?

The TMNT and MMPR worlds seem much more integrated in this book. For instance, there’s talk of there being Rangers in Dimension X’s past. The two teams even shout “Power-Bunga!” together. Not sure how I feel about that last one.

Either way, Mora and Angulo make it all look epic.

