A Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman #1 Micro-Review – “Why Do I Steal?”

TITLE: Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman #1

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Jamie McKelvie, Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 24, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m not a huge fan of the current Catwoman costume, which for some reason has no armpits. But damn, Jamie McKelvie’s art makes about as strong an argument for it as you’ll ever find. Selina is always gorgeous, but she rarely looks this gorgeous.

“Why do I steal? Because what things cost has nothing to do with what they’re worth.” Great line.

G. Willow Wilson is so good sometimes, it’s scary. I’d be more than game to see her on the ongoing Catwoman series someday.

