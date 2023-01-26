An X-Terminators #5 Micro-Review – Roller Skates and Booty Shorts

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: X-Terminators #5

AUTHOR: Leah Williams

ARTISTS: Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Federico Vicentini & Matt Milla.

RELEASED: January 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Dazzler spends most of this issue in roller skates and booty shorts. Based on what we’ve seen in the previous four issues, that seems about right.

I’m sad to see this miniseries end. It indulged in the cheesecake quite a bit, but it still managed to be a hell of a lot of fun. Like a good buddy-action-comedy for the ladies. I’m not sure how likely it is, but I’d definitely be up for more!

