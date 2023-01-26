An X-Terminators #5 Micro-Review – Roller Skates and Booty Shorts

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

X-Terminators 5, cover, January 2023, Federico Vicentini, Matt MillaTITLE: X-Terminators #5
AUTHOR: Leah Williams
ARTISTS: Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Federico Vicentini & Matt Milla.
RELEASED: January 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Dazzler spends most of this issue in roller skates and booty shorts. Based on what we’ve seen in the previous four issues, that seems about right.

I’m sad to see this miniseries end. It indulged in the cheesecake quite a bit, but it still managed to be a hell of a lot of fun. Like a good buddy-action-comedy for the ladies. I’m not sure how likely it is, but I’d definitely be up for more!

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.