A TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years #1 Micro-Review – Why is This a Good Idea?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years #1

AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Si Gallant, Ben Bishop, Eastman, Maria Keane (Inker), Luis Delgado (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant cover by Eastman.

RELEASED: January 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Part of this issue takes place after the events of The Last Ronin, and we see Casey Marie Jones training with who I’ll call the “next-gen” Ninja Turtles.

One thing I found puzzling at the end of The Last Ronin was that it’s never made clear why April and Casey Marie have mutated these four Turtles. Why did they think it was a good idea? Did they just do it because they could? That’s a question I hope we get an answer to, at some point.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.