A TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years #1 Micro-Review – Why is This a Good Idea?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT The Last Ronin 1, variant cover, January 2023, Kevin EastmanTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years #1
AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz
ARTISTS: Si Gallant, Ben Bishop, Eastman, Maria Keane (Inker), Luis Delgado (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant cover by Eastman.
RELEASED: January 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Part of this issue takes place after the events of The Last Ronin, and we see Casey Marie Jones training with who I’ll call the “next-gen” Ninja Turtles.

One thing I found puzzling at the end of The Last Ronin was that it’s never made clear why April and Casey Marie have mutated these four Turtles. Why did they think it was a good idea? Did they just do it because they could? That’s a question I hope we get an answer to, at some point.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.