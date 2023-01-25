A Tim Drake: Robin #5 Micro-Review – A Salty Nemesis

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Tim Drake: Robin #5

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Riley Rossmo, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Ortiz.

RELEASED: January 24, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I like the idea of Tim getting his own arch nemesis. A Professor Moriarty to his Sherlock Holmes, etc. That’s what much of this story, and this issue in particular, build toward. The route the issue takes toward the reveal of our nemesis is a little befuddling, as it’s got a bunch of salt monsters, and a moment where Tim has to make himself vomit. But I like the destination we got to.

Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, who’s been our cover artist, does some interior work here. Thankfully, his style is similar enough to Rossmo’s that it works out okay.

