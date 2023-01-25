***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Justice Society of America #2

AUTHOR: Geoff Johns

ARTISTS: Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, Scott Kolins, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), John Kalisz (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 24, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This book still feels a little bit unfocused to me. We’re bouncing around the timestream a lot, which doesn’t necessarily allow us to invest in what we’re seeing. I’m still not ready to poo-poo the book just yet. But thus far it feels scatterbrained.

On the upside, Justice Society has been artistically beautiful. Mikel Janin gets to draw the classic JSA in this issue, which is cool to see.

Those classic JSA members are the ones we primarily bought this book to see, yes? It feels odd that Johns would withhold them from us as much as he has.

