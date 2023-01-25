A Justice Society of America #2 Micro-Review – Scatterbrained

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Justice Society of America 2, cover, January 2023, Mikel JaninTITLE: Justice Society of America #2
AUTHOR: Geoff Johns
ARTISTS: Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, Scott Kolins, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), John Kalisz (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: January 24, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This book still feels a little bit unfocused to me. We’re bouncing around the timestream a lot, which doesn’t necessarily allow us to invest in what we’re seeing. I’m still not ready to poo-poo the book just yet. But thus far it feels scatterbrained.

On the upside, Justice Society has been artistically beautiful. Mikel Janin gets to draw the classic JSA in this issue, which is cool to see.

Those classic JSA members are the ones we primarily bought this book to see, yes? It feels odd that Johns would withhold them from us as much as he has.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.