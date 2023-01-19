A Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #104 Micro-Review – Rita Repulsa’s Tight Pants

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #104

AUTHOR: Melissa Flores

ARTISTS: Kath Lobo, Simona Di Gianfelice, Fabi Marques (Colorist), Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: January 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a fantastic issue, as we dive into what Rita did in the immediate aftermath of her escape from Zedd’s space dumpster. I won’t spoil how she got out, but it just might be my favorite part of the issue…

The one thing that, oddly enough, irks me about the Mistress Vile costume design is that Rita is wearing tight pants. Notwithstanding her status as an empress of evil, given her outfit choice it seemed like she had a certain…modesty to her? At least as it relates to her figure? I’unno. I’m weird.

