Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1 Micro-Review – Doing Your Homework

Rob Siebert

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman One Bad Day Bane 1, cover, January 2023, Howard Porter, Tomeu MoreyTITLE: Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Howard Porter, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)
RELEASED: January 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This story follows up on a classic Denny O’Neil story from the ’90s called “Venom.” I’ve had my issues with Williamson in recent months over Dark Crisis. But I’ve got to hand it to him on this one. He did his homework, and it paid off.

I was confused by something, though. There’s a villain in here called Grudge, and the story acts like we should know who he is. To the best of my recollection, I’ve never seen him before…

Somebody in this issue says, “No amount of venom can ever fix stupid.”

Words to live by, perhaps?

