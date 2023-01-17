The New Champion of Shazam! #4 Micro-Review – Under-Staying Its Welcome

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The New Champion of Shazam! #4

AUTHOR: Josie Campbell

ARTISTS: Evan “Doc” Shaner, Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

With some comic book stories, you have the problem of too many issues, the story overstaying its welcome, etc. This book doesn’t have that problem. At only four issues, The New Champion of Shazam! under-stays its welcome. (That’s despite the delays that have hit this thing.) That’s not the worst problem to have…

Josie Campbell and Evan “Doc” Shaner continue to be the pitch perfect team for Mary Marvel, delivering character, action, drama, and humor. They even give us a little wink about the name Ms. Marvel.

More, please!

