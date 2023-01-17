The Flash #791 Micro-Review – They KILLED Her?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #791

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: January 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Turns out they killed off a major character last issue. (It wasn’t made entirely clear.) On one hand, that’s pretty surprising. But on the other, 10 bucks says she’s alive again by the end.

This story has done a decent job so far of explaining why the Fraction are a group of bad guys that only the Flash family of heroes can fight. In normal alien invasion storylines in the DC Universe, you have inevitable questions like, “Why doesn’t Superman just stop them?” Those questions have been successfully neutralized here.

