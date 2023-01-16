Alex Ross Spotlight: Lynda Carter and Wonder Woman

By Rob Siebert

For a generation of fans and television viewers, actress Lynda Carter truly embodied the titular superhero on the classic Wonder Woman TV series, which ran from 1975 to 1979. So much so, in fact, that Alex Ross had trouble separating Carter from the character when developing his own take on Wonder Woman.

“What I identify Wonder Woman with (as does most of the public, if they think about it at all) is, frankly, Lynda Carter,” Ross said in Mythology: The DC Comics Art of Alex Ross. “She made the greatest single impression on the character in the 20th century – ironically more than any artist who drew her. In fact, Lynda Carter was so perfect, it was hard to come up with a good variation that wasn’t exactly her, but I had to.”

How much the public identifies Carter with Wonder Woman in the year 2023 is up for debate, especially now that Gal Gadot has played the role in a handful of major motion pictures. But Carter’s contribution to the character’s legacy, and just how perfect she was for the role, simply can’t be denied.

Years after the publication of Mythology, Ross would elaborate on Carter’s impact via a YouTube video…

