A Gangster Ass Barista #1 Micro-Review – Coffee and Crime

TITLE: Gangster Ass Barista #1

AUTHOR: Pat Shand

ARTISTS: Renzo Rodriguez, Vincenzo Riccardi, Jim Campbell (Letterer). Cover by Conor Hughes & Fin Cramb.

RELEASED: January 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

How about that? Gangster. Ass. Barista. I’ve been all three of those things at one point in my life!

Alright, one of those isn’t true. Guess which one…

Pat Shand must have worked as a barista at some point, because he absolutely nails certain elements of the job. From the annoying customers, to the camaraderie you have with certain co-workers, the hatred you have for certain co-workers, etc. I feel seen.

Gangster Ass Barista is a lot of fun, thus far. A creative blending of the worlds of coffee and crime. I’m looking forward to more.

