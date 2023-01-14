A Nemesis: Reloaded #1 Micro-Review – Recapturing the Vibe

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nemesis: Reloaded #1

AUTHOR: Mark Millar

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Giovanna Niro (Colorist), Clem Robins (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 11, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In my 20 years of reading monthly comic books, Nemesis is one of the few characters I’ve come across that really makes me nervous. As in, what horrible and disturbing thing is this guy going to do next? It’s a tribute to Millar’s twisted genius that he keeps coming up with such truly awful things to do to other human beings. This character is like the personification of a Saw movie.

That’s all to say that this issue definitely recaptures the vibe of the first one. Somehow, I just can’t look away.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.