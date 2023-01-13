A Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 Micro-Review – “More Patience Than Punches”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2

AUTHOR: Cody Ziglar

ARTISTS: Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Dike Ruan & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: January 11, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

About halfway through this issue, Misty Knight says to Spidey: “Detective work is more patience than punches.” I like that line a lot.

Actually, the dialogue in this book is pretty strong on the whole, namely when it comes to Miles. It feels very youthful and authentic.

Scorpion shows up in this issue, as the cover indicates. The way he looks in this issue reminded me immediately of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin costume from the original Spider-Man movie. I’m not sure if that’s just the way he’s drawn and colored here, or if that’s just how the character looks.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.