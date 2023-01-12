Toy Chest Theater: Rahzar by tone.toys

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Doesn’t get much more primal than a wolf howling at the moon, does it? Or a mutant wolf, in Rahzar’s case.

Is the animated version of Rahzar in this image from tone.toys somehow less pure than the original version we saw in The Secret of the Ooze? Nah. I’d actually argue this version looks a little more wolf-like than the suit they used in the movie. So it actually works better for the purposes of this shot.

