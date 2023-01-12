Toy Chest Theater: Rahzar by tone.toys

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Doesn’t get much more primal than a wolf howling at the moon, does it? Or a mutant wolf, in Rahzar’s case.

Is the animated version of Rahzar in this image from tone.toys somehow less pure than the original version we saw in The Secret of the Ooze? Nah. I’d actually argue this version looks a little more wolf-like than the suit they used in the movie. So it actually works better for the purposes of this shot.

Rahzar, tone.toys

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.