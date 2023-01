By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Few creators do spooky quite like Andrea Sorrentino. The vampire grin he shows us on the cover of this week’s Blood Stained Teeth #8 is downright chilling. And when juxtaposed with the money it’s foreboding, yet it also invites intrigue.

Oddly enough the purple and green, along with the grin, are typically trademarks of the Joker. In another life, this concept might have made for a good Joker cover.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.