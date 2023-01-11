Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #1 Micro-Review – A Tremendous Trip Down Memory Lane

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #1
AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini
ARTISTS: Jordan Gibson, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Kevin Nowlan.
RELEASED: January 10, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Firstly, if you’re reading Batman’s dialogue and it’s not in the voice of the late Kevin Conroy, you’re doing it wrong.

For yours truly, the art literally makes or breaks these Adventures Continue stories. If you venture too far away from that Bruce Timm style, it kills the vibe. Thankfully, Jordan Gibson has mastered it. In terms of both the art and the writing, his felt like an episode of The New Batman Adventures. And when it comes to these issues, that’s the best you can hope for. It’s a tremendous trip down memory lane.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.