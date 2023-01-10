The Flash #790 Micro-Review – Have We Seen These Aliens Before?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #790

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Matt Banning & Wellington Dias (Inkers), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: January 10, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As the cover suggests, the “One-Minute War” storyline starts with an alien invasion. Have we seen these particular aliens before? I don’t think we have…

Either way, the story is off to a strong start. A big one, too. We see mass destruction, and it looks like virtually every speedster will be involved here. Jeremy Adams, Roger Cruz, and the creative team are hitting the right notes, thus far.

I’m on a Taurin Clarke kick lately. I’m really digging his cover work on not just The Flash, but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.