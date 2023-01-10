Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #3 Micro-Review – S&M Joker?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #3

AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri

ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 10, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I dig that cover, but…is that an S&M mask the Joker is wearing? What the hell? First S&M Riddler in The Batman and now this? If they give one to the Penguin I’m gettin’ the hell outta here…

Silvestri hits his stride with this issue, particularly in terms of his writing. His art was pretty much always on point.

The one downside to the writing: Nightwing is in this story, essentially in a sidekick role. Which is odd, because last I checked Batman had a sidekick. You might have heard of him. His name is Robin.

