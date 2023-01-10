Astonishing Art: Aubrey Plaza by John DiBiase

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Mrs. Primary Ignition and I are watching season two of The White Lotus these days. Aubrey Plaza joins the cast for the show’s second go-around, and she’s quite good. So I perked up when I saw this graphite portrait of her by John DiBiase. It’s just one of a great many masterful portraits by DiBiase, who’s quite good in his own right.

It never ceases to amaze me how some artists are able to capture human likenesses so precisely…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.