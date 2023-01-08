A Scarlet Witch #1 Micro-Review – A Hollow Cliffhanger?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Scarlet Witch #1

AUTHOR: Steve Orlando

ARTISTS: Sara Pichelli, Elisa D’Amico (Inking Assitant), Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Russell Dauterman.

RELEASED: January 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

What jumped out at me about this issue immediately was that Wanda, Darcy Lewis (based partially off the Kat Dennings character from the MCU), and the other main characters look like they were drawn from life. Whether Sara Pichelli is doing that or not (I’m assuming not), they all look like they exist in the real world, as opposed to being drawings. It’s a pleasure to see.

This issue’s cliffhanger might be hollow for those who haven’t read books like Tom King’s The Vision, or perhaps Mark Waid’s run on Champions. But if you have, it’s a damn good one.

