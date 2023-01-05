Toy Chest Theater: Super Mario by Stan Q. Brick

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Is it a little late for a Christmas-themed post? Yes. Do I care? No. I couldn’t help myself with this one from Stan Q. Brick. I just love the idea of a miniature Mario using his fireball powers to light a yuletide candle around the holidays. The scene is also set very well with the out-of-focus tree in the background, and then the ornaments at Mario’s feet. What can I say? I couldn’t resist the charm of it all.

Or perhaps I’m just secretly drawn to fire. Maybe I want that tree, and the whole damn scene, to burn to the ground…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.