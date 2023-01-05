TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #3 Micro-Review – A One-Two Punch

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #3

AUTHORS: Juni Ba, Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Ba, Roi Mercado, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), William Soares (Colorist), Jake M. Wood (Letterer). Cover by Mercado.

RELEASED: January 4, 2023

This is far and away the best issue to come out of this Armageddon Game storyline yet. Juni Ba’s writing and art on the main story (along with Ronda Pattison’s colors) are a tremendous change of pace, delivering a great character story for Alopex. Then Burnham and Mercado’s back-up makes for a great one-two punch.

Mind you, I’m still not enthralled with Armageddon Game as a whole. But this the first issue from the storyline that I’ve enjoyed from start to finish.

