A Star Wars #30 Micro-Review – Life in a Vacuum

Rob Siebert

Star Wars 30, cover, January 2023, Stephen Segovia, Rain BeredoTITLE: Star Wars #30
AUTHOR: Charles Soule
ARTISTS: Andrés Genolet, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Stephen Segovia & Rain Beredo. 
RELEASED: January 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

How long can a human being survive in the vacuum of space without protection, i.e. a space suit? Lando has to do it for a few seconds in this issue. There was also a great issue of Darth Vader a few years back where Doctor Aphra had to do the same. But how long could one really last in space?

LiveScience.com says about two minutes. That seems about right. Either way, it obviously creates a hell of a lot of tension and urgency.

