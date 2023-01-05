A Star Wars #30 Micro-Review – Life in a Vacuum

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #30

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Andrés Genolet, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Stephen Segovia & Rain Beredo.

RELEASED: January 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

How long can a human being survive in the vacuum of space without protection, i.e. a space suit? Lando has to do it for a few seconds in this issue. There was also a great issue of Darth Vader a few years back where Doctor Aphra had to do the same. But how long could one really last in space?

LiveScience.com says about two minutes. That seems about right. Either way, it obviously creates a hell of a lot of tension and urgency.

