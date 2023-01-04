The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4 Micro-Review – Sick Kid Jokes

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4

AUTHOR: Matthew Rosenberg

ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Nick Filardi (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Variant cover by Lee Bermejo.

RELEASED: January 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue turned me off early on. The main story takes place in a hospital, and we see a group of kids in what is presumably a cancer ward. So, as this is a Joker comic, we get a lot of sick kid jokes. That’s not really my cup of tea.

These Rosenberg/Francavilla back-ups continue to be weird as hell. But they’re also genuinely amusing and funny. Case in point, this one sees Joker swallow a bunch of mud, then vomit up a mud creature that he and his henchmen have to chase around.

See what I mean? Weird.

