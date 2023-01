By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Blood coming from the eye socket. *shudders* I don’t even want to think about it.

Eyes inherently draw attention as it is. But then to have the blood underneath, along with the vascularity of the eyeball, adds that much more of a scare factor to this cover by Szymon Kudranski.

And did I mention the hooded murderer? Because he’s important too.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.