A Batman #131 Micro-Review – The Tim Drake Renaissance

TITLE: Batman #131

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Mike Hawthorne, Miguel Mendonca, Ariano Di Benedetto (Inker), Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Roman Stevens (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Jimenez.

RELEASED: January 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Zdarsky’s “The Bat-Man of Gotham” storyline isn’t going much for me thus far. But I eventually came around on his previous story, “Failsafe.” So I’m hopeful that will change.

I’m partial to this issue’s back-up, which sees Tim Drake commence his hunt for the missing Batman. Granted, it treads some ground we already covered more than a decade ago. But still, between the revelation about his sexuality, his new ongoing series, and him getting this spotlight in Batman, I’m digging this Tim Drake renaissance we’re having.

