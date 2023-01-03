Astonishing Art: Batman as the Joker by Marc Rienzo

By Rob Siebert

There’s a lot of great Joker art out there. I’ve featured some of it in this space. But these seven portraits by Marc Rienzo are some of the best I’ve ever seen, both in terms of concept and execution.

What we have here are depictions of actors who’ve played Batman on the big screen (or in Adam West’s case the big and small screens) made up like the Clown Prince of Crime. The effect is downright chilling, as Rienzo modifies the depiction for each portrait to suit the actor. The ones for George Clooney and Robert Pattinson are my personal favorites.

In the comments section on one of the images, someone suggested Rienzo flip the concept and paint the various Joker actors as Batman. I’m game for that. Jack Nicholson as Batman? I’ll admit, I’m curious…

Incidentally, Rienzo has a pretty decorated film resume, having worked as a visual effects supervisor and/or digital artist on movies like The Force Awakens, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and many others. His work is definitely worth a look.

