A Poison Ivy #8 Micro-Review – Making a Villain into a Hero

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Poison Ivy 8, cover, January 2023, Jessica FongTITLE: Poison Ivy #8
AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson
ARTISTS: Atagun Ilhan, Arif Prianto & Ivan Plascencia (Colorists), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.
RELEASED: January 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

One thing G. Willow Wilson has proven on this series is that she knows how to cast Poison Ivy, who is traditionally a villain, as a hero. Wilson casts her as a feminist force of nature (literally) who faces abusers and heartless corporations. She does the latter in this issue, which contains some pretty poignant dialogue about what employers expect from people, and what we give to them.

Ivy starts this issue in a deformed and monstrous state that’s wonderfully drawn and colored. It was hard not to shudder just looking at it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.