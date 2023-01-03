A Poison Ivy #8 Micro-Review – Making a Villain into a Hero

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #8

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Atagun Ilhan, Arif Prianto & Ivan Plascencia (Colorists), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: January 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

One thing G. Willow Wilson has proven on this series is that she knows how to cast Poison Ivy, who is traditionally a villain, as a hero. Wilson casts her as a feminist force of nature (literally) who faces abusers and heartless corporations. She does the latter in this issue, which contains some pretty poignant dialogue about what employers expect from people, and what we give to them.

Ivy starts this issue in a deformed and monstrous state that’s wonderfully drawn and colored. It was hard not to shudder just looking at it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.