A Detective Comics #1067 Micro-Review – The Kingdom of Cold

TITLE: Detective Comics #1067

AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier

ARTISTS: Ivan Reis, Hayden Sherman, Danny Miki (Inker), Dave Stewart (Colorist), Nick Filardi (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.

RELEASED: December 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The overarcing villains for Ram V’s run on Detective Comics aren’t really landing with me. Unfortunately, I’m actually finding them a bit boring…

But on the plus side, he writes a great scene between Batman and Mr. Freeze that Ivan Reis absolutely knocks out of the park. We see what, to an extent, is Mr. Freeze’s Batcave. He calls it the “Kingdom of Cold.” Great stuff.

The Simon Spurrier/Hayden Sherman back-up starring Two-Face hasn’t landed with me either. They do, however, stick the landing as it ends this month. So there’s that.

