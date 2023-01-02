Alex Ross Spotlight: Fantastic Four #3

By Rob Siebert

What we have here is a variant cover for this week’s Fantastic Four #3. Ross also drew the main cover for the issue, but I like this one better for its use of grayscale. Not making the Thing his usual orange color allows you to appreciate the painstaking detail Ross puts into his rocky skin. Imagine having to do that every single time you draw a character…

I also love the sense of life that the eyes brings to the image. They bring a great sense of humanity to this otherworldly creature. For me personally, it’s about as close as you can come to making it believable that the Thing could exist in the real world.

