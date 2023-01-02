A She-Hulk #9 Micro-Review – A Battle With a Big Head

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: She-Hulk #9

AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell

ARTISTS: Takeshi Miyazawa, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.

RELEASED: December 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

These Jen Bartel covers are consistently awesome. I always look forward to seeing them.

In this issue She-Hulk fights a short lady with an oversized head who’s dressed a little bit like Cable for some reason. Is she supposed to look like Cable? Probably not. But her look reminds me of Cable.

Those of us who aren’t too into fourth-wall breaking won’t be a fan of this issue, as Jen literally tears apart the page she’s on and talks to her author. I was actually surprised Rainbow Rowell didn’t talk back to her in some way.

