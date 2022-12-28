An Action Comics #1050 Micro-Review – Back to Normal

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Action Comics 1050, cover, December 2022, Steve BeachTITLE: Action Comics #1050
AUTHORS: Philip Kennedy Johnson, Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Mike Perkins, Clayton Henry, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Steve Beach.
RELEASED: December 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue undoes what might have been the biggest longterm effect of Brian Michael Bendis’ work with Superman’s world. It’s not necessarily surprising, as we pretty much knew it wasn’t going to last anyway. In effect, things are back to normal for both Superman and Clark Kent.

Perry White has a minor stroke/heart episode in this issue. It makes you wonder, if Perry is so old and frail, how is he able to run The Daily Planet? As someone who’s worked as a journalist, if you think that’s not a stressful job, think again.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

