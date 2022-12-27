Astonishing Art: Kevin Conroy by Dustin Lee Massey

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Yup. It’s another Kevin Conroy/Batman tribute. I have no regrets.

Conroy did actually get to lend his face to a live action version of Bruce Wayne in a 2019 episode of Batwoman. But that was an older, broken down, more Kingdom Come-ish version of the character. But this piece by Dustin Lee Massey depicts Conroy as a prime years version of Batman. And perhaps a more classical version of the character, given the blue and gray outfit, yellow utility belt, and large bat symbol on the chest. It’s a fitting tribute to Conroy, as he embodied the character of Batman as well as any live action actor ever has.

And just for reference, here’s a clip of Conroy playing Bruce Wayne in the previously mentioned Batwoman episode. Hearing that classic Kevin Conroy Batman baritone in a live action setting is surreal and chilling in the best way possible.

