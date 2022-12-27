A Batman vs. Robin #4 Micro-Review 

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman vs. Robin #4

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Mahmud Asrar, Scott Godlewski, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Those bat ears on the Helmet of Fate look ridiculous. Just my opinion. But I’m right.

We do get a little character-driven scrap between Bruce and Damian in this issue. But ultimately, Batman vs. Robin isn’t really about Batman and Robin. It’s a misleading title in that sense. The story is really about setting the table for next month’s Lazarus Planet event comic. I can’t say I’m swayed one way or another at this point. Just feeling misled.

