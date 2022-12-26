Alex Ross Spotlight: The Alex Ross Theory of Superman

Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

When you hear or read Alex Ross talk about Superman, his passion for the character quickly becomes evident. So it should come as no surprise that he dropped this little nugget of wisdom that I’ve referred to as the “Alex Ross Theory of Superman.” Granted, this sentiment didn’t originate with Ross. But he verbalized it as well as anyone has…

“Superman should never reflect any fashionable trend or other affectation of a specific era – hairstyle, speech patterns, etc. He is beyond that. He is out of time.”

Essentially, what he’s saying is don’t tamper with what’s already perfect.

Ross dropped that knowledge almost 20 years ago in Mythology: The DC Comics Art of Alex Ross. But it’s every bit as true today as it was then.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

