A Very Krypto Christmas

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Every year for Christmas, Mrs. Primary Ignition gives me some kind of superhero themed ornament to commemorate another year together. Usually it’s somebody from the Batman family, but Wonder Woman has also been represented. It’s just one of our Christmas traditions.

This year, she told me her character choices came down to the Robert Pattinson Batman we saw on screen in The Batman, or Krypto the Superdog from DC’s League of Super-Pets (shown below). Thankfully, she made the right choice and went with Krypto.

League of Super-Pets did the Justice League better than the actual Justice League movie. That’s a hill I’ll die on.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.