A Nightwing #99 Micro-Review – A Feel-Good Bat-Book

TITLE: Nightwing #99

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Geraldo Borges, Caio Filipe (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Redondo.

RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This feels like a set-up issue. As in, what happens here is meant to set up whatever’s coming our way in future issues of Nightwing. In that sense, I’m definitely intrigued.

What’s consistently been interesting to me about this Taylor/Redondo run on Nightwing is that it’s largely become a feel-good title. It has a tone and feel more akin to, say, a Superman book. As it’s theoretically a book in the Batman family, you wouldn’t necessarily expect that. But the approach has helped Nightwing stand out from the crowd. So it’s clearly working. It’s certainly fitting around the holidays.

