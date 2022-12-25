A Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103 Micro-Review – Lord Zedd on Life Support

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103

AUTHOR: Melissa Flores

ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: December 21, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Beautiful cover by Taurin Clarke, who’s also currently doing covers for The Flash.

We get yet another surreal Lord Zedd moment in this issue, as he lays in the Command Center on life support. We also get Kimberly essentially fire-bombing a regular-sized monster with her zord. Melissa Flores has been thinking outside the box.

Simona Di Gianfelice Is a great fit for MMPR, especially when it comes to drawing the Ranger suits and zords. I’m less a fan of these ’90s era characters being fashioned like they’re in the modern era. But that’s an editorial decision, not an artistic one.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.