A TMNT Saturday Morning Adventures #3 Micro-Review – A Gameboy Cameo!!!

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #3

AUTHOR: Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Tim Lattie, Sarah Myer (Colorist), Jake M. Wood (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 21, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Even more so than what we saw in the previous two issues, this feels like a story they would have done on the old show. Burnham does an excellent job of making this series feel authentic to what we saw back in the ’80s and ’90s.

Early in the issue, we see Michelangelo with a Gameboy. Now that’s retro.

My only complaint is a minor one, and it involves the Turtles’ eyes. Those black pupils are a little big for my taste. Certainly bigger than they were on the show.

