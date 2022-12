By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Point blank: This shot from Shelly Corbett Photography is one of my favorites I’ve featured all year.

I have no idea how she pulled it off, and frankly I don’t want to know. I just know there’s a magic to this photo that I’ve rarely seen before. It speaks volumes to her creativity, and her skills as a photographer.

Well done, Miss. Well done.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.