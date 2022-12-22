A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #10 Micro-Review – Dropping the Bombshell

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #10

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist) Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a big bombshell dropped at the end of this issue. I won’t spoil it, but it raises more than one intriguing question…

Waid is playing some of the same notes in this story that he did back in Irredeemable. It’s clear that, like the Plutonian, David/Boy Thunder is not emotionally equipped to be a superhero.

I didn’t expect the classic Teen Titans to be a regular fixture in this story. But I ain’t complainin’. It’s consistently a treat to see Mora draw them.

