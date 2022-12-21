The Flash #789 Micro-Review – Comfort Food

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Flash 789, cover, December 2022, Taurin ClarkeTITLE: The Flash #789
AUTHORJeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (Inker), Matt Herms (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.
 RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

You know what The Flash is right now? Comfort food. At least for me. Between Wally West being back in the role, and the light and fun family dynamic at the center of things, it feels good to read The Flash these days. In an era where DC is trying to get back to more hopeful storytelling, this series is leading the pack.

Pasarin, Ryan, and Herms are also on point for this issue. Flash and the Rogues are all rendered damn near perfectly. There’s also a scene in the mayor’s office in which Pasarin excels with Flash’s body language.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.