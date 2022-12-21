The Flash #789 Micro-Review – Comfort Food

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #789

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (Inker), Matt Herms (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

You know what The Flash is right now? Comfort food. At least for me. Between Wally West being back in the role, and the light and fun family dynamic at the center of things, it feels good to read The Flash these days. In an era where DC is trying to get back to more hopeful storytelling, this series is leading the pack.

Pasarin, Ryan, and Herms are also on point for this issue. Flash and the Rogues are all rendered damn near perfectly. There’s also a scene in the mayor’s office in which Pasarin excels with Flash’s body language.