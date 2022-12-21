The Flash #789 Micro-Review – Comfort Food

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: The Flash #789
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (Inker), Matt Herms (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.
RELEASED: December 20, 2022
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
You know what The Flash is right now? Comfort food. At least for me. Between Wally West being back in the role, and the light and fun family dynamic at the center of things, it feels good to read The Flash these days. In an era where DC is trying to get back to more hopeful storytelling, this series is leading the pack.
Pasarin, Ryan, and Herms are also on point for this issue. Flash and the Rogues are all rendered damn near perfectly. There’s also a scene in the mayor’s office in which Pasarin excels with Flash’s body language.
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.