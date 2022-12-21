Epic Covers: Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #2 by Ryan Brown

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

True story: My father-in-law is a hunter and has a bunch of deer skulls mounted on his office wall. So this cover to Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #2 by Ryan Brown hit close to home in that respect.

Skulls and skeletons are a near-universal symbol for death. So they’re usually a pretty safe bet in terms of grabbing attention. I like the added touch of the torn Spider-Man mask. Because let’s face it: If you’d killed Spider-Man and were mounting his head on your wall, you’d want the mask too.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

