A Batman vs. Robin #4 Micro-Review – A Misleading Title

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman vs Robin 4, cover, December 2022, Mahmud Asrar, Nathan FairbairnTITLE: Batman vs. Robin #4
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Mahmud Asrar, Scott Godlewski, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)
 RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Those bat ears on the Helmet of Fate look ridiculous. Just my opinion. But I’m right.

We do get a little bit of a character-driven fight between Bruce and Damian in this issue. But ultimately, Batman vs. Robin isn’t really about Batman and Robin. It’s a misleading title in that sense. The story is really about setting the table for the Lazarus Planet event comic that starts next month. I can’t say I’m swayed one way or another at this point. Just feeling misled.

