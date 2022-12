By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’ve had this piece by Flore Maquin earmarked for awhile, but have been saving it for the holidays. Batman Returns is one of those movies that may or may not be considered a Christmas flick, depending on who you’re talking to. So it’s fitting, no? Plus, Maquin really captures the sultry deadliness of Michelle Pfiefer’s Catwoman.

