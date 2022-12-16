Toy Chest Theater: Goldar by Anthony Mattea

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Goldar returns to “Toy Chest Theater” once again, as Anthony Mattea allows the character to quite literally spread his wings.

The timing of this image is interesting, as I just watched the “Grid Connection” episode of Power Rangers Beast Morphers for an upcoming review. That episode sees an “upgraded” version of Goldar return to menace the Rangers. But as Mattea’s photo demonstrates, there’s nothing about the classic Goldar design that needed upgrading.

Goldar, Anthony Mattea

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

