Epic Covers: The Invincible Iron Man #1 by Kael Ngu

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s tough to go wrong with the classic red and gold Iron Man suit. It’s just that iconic, especially in the last 15 years with the advent of the MCU.

With that in mind, did Kael Ngu play it a bit safe with this simple straight-ahead shot of Iron Man mid-battle? Maybe. I’d counter that it’s simple, yet no less effective. There’s certainly nothing simple about the level of detail Ngu put into this cover. For my money, it’s very much worthy of the character and his rich legacy.

