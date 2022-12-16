Epic Covers: The Invincible Iron Man #1 by Kael Ngu

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

It’s tough to go wrong with the classic red and gold Iron Man suit. It’s just that iconic, especially in the last 15 years with the advent of the MCU.

With that in mind, did Kael Ngu play it a bit safe with this simple straight-ahead shot of Iron Man mid-battle? Maybe. I’d counter that it’s simple, yet no less effective. There’s certainly nothing simple about the level of detail Ngu put into this cover. For my money, it’s very much worthy of the character and his rich legacy.

The Invincible Iron Man 1, cover, December 2022, Kael Ngu

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.