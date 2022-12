By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We haven’t featured any street art in this space until now. Frankly, this 8-bit style rendering of the TMNT based off the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie poster was too good to pass up. Johan Karlgren brings the image to life, as he has so many others, in his own unique style. (Hat-tip to TMNT_WIZ for the find.)

